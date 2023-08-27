NEWS

You’re The Most Difficult Person In This Life – CrossDaBoss To Angel BJ Smith

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read

CrossDaBoss has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as himself and Angel BJ Smith spoke about their issue between each other yesterday since the Big Brother Naija Season Six Show reunion, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as CrossDaBoss said that Angel BJ Smith is the most difficult person he has ever seen in his life.

Recall that Angel BJ Smith and CrossDaBoss were very good friends during the Big Brother Naija Season Six Show, they had issues with each other after the Big Brother Naija Season Six Show, and everything spoilt between them during the reunion show, where CrossDaBoss said that Angel BJ Smith is a very difficult person.

He said that Angel BJ Smith will just ghost and everyone would be looking for her, and nobody will know her whereabouts, and he said her family members will be asking him for where Angel BJ Smith is, and he won’t be able to say exactly where Angel BJ Smith is.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Wike Bans Congratulatory Messages.

9 mins ago

‘How did you attend varsity without primary, secondary education?’ Atiku tackles Tinubu

22 mins ago

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins re-election

27 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Wike Bans Congratulatory Billboards In His Honour; Suspected Bandits Abduct APC Chieftain

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button