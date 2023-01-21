You’re Shameless; You Colluded With Your Boss & Sold Our Gas Turbine For $309M—Wike to Tonye Cole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, while speaking at the PDP campaign ground in Rivers State, stated that Tonye Cole was so shameless to come out to campaign for the governorship position in Rivers State. He added that the APC gubernatorial candidate colluded with his boss, Rotimi Amaechi, to stipple Rivers State of their resources and then sold their gas turbine for 309 million dollars.

He further stated that it’s only God who will forgive him for what he did in the state. He added that even if Tony Cole carries the Bible on his head, he will not win this election.

Accident to him: “Now, that boy, I hear, is the gubernatorial candidate for APC.” Some people are not shameless. A man who colluded with his master to stipple Rivers State’s resources sold our gas turbine, which was constructed and installed by Peter Odili’s administration and is worth 309 million US dollars, so we have filed against Tonye Cole. Go and bring back our money. You said you are a pastor; may God forgive you. You know you’re not a pastor. For this election, if you like to carry the Bible on your head and chest, no way. I watched him on television yesterday; he said all the flyovers are done by two local governments. As for him, where is he living? Where is his house? How many flyovers did his boss, the former Minister, do? It shows you how he does not even know what they think about governance in Rivers State.”

