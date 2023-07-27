The provided text seems to describe a situation involving nominations for ministerial positions in Nigeria and the response of a former senator, Shehu Sani, to these nominations. It mentions President Bola Tinubu presenting the first batch of nominations for ministerial positions to the Senate. Some of the nominees were described in negative terms by Shehu Sani, referring to them as “vultures” and “serpents” with histories of betrayal and treachery.

The Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, submitted the list of nominees to the Senate. The list included former governors Nyesom Wike, Nasir el-Rufai, Badaru Abubakar, and Dave Umahi, who were nominated for ministerial positions representing their respective states.

Other names on the list included Wale Edun, a former Commissioner of Finance for Lagos; Dele Alake, a former special adviser to Tinubu; and several women such as Betta Edu, Hannatu Musawa, Doris Anichie Uzoka, Stella Okotete, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, and Iman Suleiman Ibrahim.

Shehu Sani responded to the list on his Twitter page, accusing President Tinubu of welcoming “serpents” with shady histories of betrayal and rewarding “vultures” who had played the role of Judas. He expressed dissatisfaction with some of the nominees but did not specify individuals.

It’s important to note that the text provided appears to be a news report or a piece of creative writing, and I cannot independently verify its authenticity or the accuracy of the information. Additionally, as an AI language model, I do not have access to real-time data or events beyond my last update in September 2021. For the most current and accurate information, I recommend consulting reliable news sources.

Africa_Eagle (

)