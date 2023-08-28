You’re knowledgeable, I’m eager to learn, Tinubu Tells Nigerian Lawyers

President Tinubu has recently spoken to Nigerian lawyers. According to the Daily Trust, he spoke to them at the opening of the yearly meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at the Velodrome, Chief MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, on Sunday.

He said, “You are knowledgeable; I’m eager to learn. Why do we have so much and still lack? Changes in thought and attitude are required. We reproach our country and its former rulers.

“We frequently lament about the past. Is that the solution? No! Let’s be resolute and think fast. God has provided for our needs. You who are seated here must work diligently and resolutely to help make our nation great.

In light of the court overhauls that he implemented as the former governor of Lagos State, he reaffirmed his dedication to dealing comprehensively with the urgent problem of compensation for lawyers, noting that real justice reform must start with the provision of outstanding salaries and benefits for them in Nigeria.

Concerning the keynote speech address given by Mr. Tony Elumelu, whom he celebrated for laying out a plan for the development and growth of the economy, he lamented Nigeria’s inability to end poverty and solve its subpar power supply despite our vast reserves of gas.

He pledged that his administration would produce and distribute the electricity that the Nigerian economy needs to prosper.

Yes, it is regrettable that homes and companies do not have access to enough electricity. If we don’t have electricity, how can we fight poverty? With a steady supply of electricity, we can help many people free from poverty. Poverty is unacceptable, and it must be eradicated, he said.

The Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh; the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike; the Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi; the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; former NBA Presidents; and numerous other senior government officials were present at the meeting.

