You’re A Liar If You Say You’re A Christian And You Don’t Take The Step Of Personal Repentance- Pastor Kumuyi

Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry spoke to his leaders on, “Atonement By The Blood Of The Lamb” at a recent Leaders’ Development Message.

In one of his subtopics, he spoke about, “The Saviour’s Atonement For All In The World” and said that Christ made the atonement but everyone has their responsibility to repent, we must still repent from our sins, atonement doesn’t automatically guarantee us salvation, we must have personal conviction of sin, we must have personal repentance and personal faith. Judas Iscariot didn’t make use of that atonement.”

He then said that you are a liar if you say that you are a Christian and you don’t take the step of Personal repentance. He said, “If you don’t take that step of personal repentance and you say you are a Christian, you are a liar. The outcome of the fact that you believe in the blood that Jesus shed for you and you do not continue in sin, the outcome is that you are born of God.”

He then said that the wicked one cannot force those who are born of God to disconnect from God. If the atonement of Christ has atoned for your sins, you will keep yourself from sin. The blood of Jesus takes the sins of the whole world away, but that atonement can only work for those who repent. Those who believes, they are the people that have eternal life.”

