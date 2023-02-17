This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Your promise of free, fair elections a mirage in Imo – PDP

President Muhammadu Buhari needs to realize that his promise to deliver Nigerians free elections has proven to be a fantasy in Imo State, according to a statement made on Friday by the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State.

At Owerri, while briefing journalists on the state of the country, the third attack on CUPP spokesperson Ikenga Ugochiyere’s country home, and the killings of innocent people at his country home, Collins Opurozor, the PDP’s publicity secretary, disclosed this information.

The opposition party urged the Inspector General of Police, Director General of the State Security Service, and Chief of Army Command to step in and act right away.

The PDP noted that Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere’s home was the target of a third armed attack in less than two months on February 7, 2023. Ugochinyere is the party’s candidate for the Ideato Federal Constituency.

The PDP Publicity Secretary, who also released the widely circulated footage of Ikenga Ugochinyere’s attackers carrying out the assault, emphasized the need for their swift capture and accountability for their crimes.

We wrote letters to the security services, according to Opurozor. Yet to our astonishment, no one has been taken into custody as of yet. We don’t know if the authorities ever open a probe into that subject.

On January 14, 2023, a horrific incident took place near Ikenga’s home in Umukegwu-Akokwa, leaving three people dead—including his uncle—about 32 vehicles in flames, and structures leveled with explosives.

After that, we wrote the security agencies once more, delivered a protest to the State’s Commissioner of Police, and halted all political activity to raise awareness of the scandal and persuade the authorities to take action.

However, as of this writing, we are unaware of any investigation into the incident that resulted in the deaths of innocent Imo civilians. And no one has been detained. None of the state’s security organizations have released even a single comment regarding the attack.

He continued, “For us as the Imo PDP, it is deeply troubling that despite our demand for Chinasa Nwaneri’s arrest and prosecution, who previously revealed the APC-led government of Senator Hope Uzodinma’s intention to attack Ikenga through telephone threats, the Federal Government and security agencies have never budgeted.

More troubling is the fact that the Federal Government and security services have done nothing in response to our appeals for the dissolution of the Ebubeagu security outfit, which has been connected to the majority of the attacks in the State.

Content created and supplied by: Policious (via 50minds

News )

#promise #free #fair #elections #mirage #Imo #PDPYour promise of free, fair elections a mirage in Imo – PDP Publish on 2023-02-17 22:30:08