Your Policies Hurting Ordinary Nigerians, Atiku Tells CBN

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP,) has assured Nigerians that if elected president in the forthcoming general elections he will ensure no one lose his legitimately earned money as a result of naira redesign policy.

Atiku his social media handles appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to allow commercial banks to collect old N500 and N1000 notes to ease the sufferings face by Nigerians.

He pleaded with the top bank to release the new notes.

“The CBN’s monetary policy is harming both regular people and those who earned their money in a legal manner. The apex bank must immediately let commercial banks to collaborate with the CBN in the collection of old N500 and N1000 note deposits.

“The new currency should be made instantly available in enough quantities to ease the suffering of the general populace.

“I tell you that the PDP administration would not permit any Nigerian to lose even a single kobo of their money when we take over thanks to your votes.

Our goal is to promote wealth, not to impoverish our people, so you can take that pledge to the bank, he said.

