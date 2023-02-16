This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Your Party Has Ridiculed the Supreme Court’s Order, So I’m Not Campaigning For You—Wike to Tinubu

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has come out to criticize the federal government and shade the ruling party, APC, for the decision to disobey the judgment of the Supreme Court on the new naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Nyesom Wike made this dissatisfaction known while receiving the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Rivers State for his campaign rally on Wednesday, February 15. Nyesom Wike, however, vested his vexation on the APC presidential candidate, BAT, stating that in the history of Nigerian politics, it was under the APC ruling that the Supreme Court was ridiculed to the minimum and its ruling disobeyed.

According to Wike, “It is you people’s government; it is unfortunate we have to say things; it’s so painful when you ridicule the Supreme Court to this level; where is the hope again?” “The Supreme Court gave an order, and you people are playing politics with it; tomorrow you will see that nobody will obey the Supreme Court order; everybody will just do as they wish.” “I’m not campaigning for you, however, and I’m not going to campaign against you, but the truth must be told.”

