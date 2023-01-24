This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Your government is deceiving you — Obi tells Katsina voters

In order to eradicate poverty and insecurity in the state, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has encouraged Katsina voters to support him.

On January 23, 2023, the Labour Party candidate made the pledge while speaking to voters in Katsina state, which is the home state of President Muhammadu Bihari.

While pleading with the people of the state to vote for him, Obi informed them that the government they are supporting is misleading them.

According to him, “Insecurity, poor leadership, and poverty, he claimed, would all be eradicated under his rule.”

Additionally, “he pledged to increase the socioeconomic activity in the state of Katsina and throughout the country.”

“We will make sure to lift you out of poverty. Our mission is to fight poverty, and we can’t do that without security and open borders.”

“There is insecurity in Katsina and in Nigeria; we will combat the insecurity, the poor, and ensure that people no longer endure misery.”

You will agree with me that, “despite the fact that you always have a government, you are always being misled, especially by the same people you have been fighting to protect. Now that we are approaching, I implore you to cast your vote for us so that you can witness a brand-new Nigeria,” Obi stated.

“Along with prioritizing security and reopening the border for economic growth, he also said that he and his running companion Datti Baba Ahmed would do.”

