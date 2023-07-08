‘Your Focus Shall be on your books and not on tattoos’ -Kanayo O Kanayo says as he prays for his son

Few moments ago, Veteran Nollywood Actor, Producer and Director, Kanayo O Kanayo took to social media to dish out a lovely video of him praying for his son.

The talented actor shared the video on his Official Instagram Page today being Friday the 7th day of July, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “America will be proud of you, your achievements will cause America to celebrate you. You will imbibe the good of the land and eat the good therefrom, you will continue to be a HE from Ezinihitte Mbaise in Nigeria”.

“Your focus shall be on your books and job, not on tattoos, may you never depart from your upbringing and do not forget God”, Kanayo O Kanayo wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, The Veteran Nollywood Actor could be clearly spotted laying his hands on the head of his son, Montel Kanayo while praying for him and it’s absolutely amazing.

Kanayo O Kanayo is a popular Nigerian Actor, Producer and Director, he has been in the industry for over 2 decades now and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. He is not only good in acting, he is also a good husband to his wife and a good father to his children aswell, you can clearly tell from the above video. Below is a screenshot of some of the reactions from the general public.

