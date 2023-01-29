This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

‘Your Excellency You Need Some Rest Please’ – Fans Reacts to Obi’s 24 Hours Busy Work Schedule

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election, had a busy and productive weekend as he made his way through three states in 24 hours in preparation for the election. On Friday, Peter started his day with a town hall meeting with students, where he listened to their concerns and answered their questions. Afterwards, he headed to Dunamis Church in Abuja for an all-night prayer service. Source: Twitter

The next day, Peter traveled to Borno State for a Labour Party Campaign rally, where he actively participated in town hall discussions with young people and women. He showed his dedication to the people by taking the time to listen to their opinions and addressing their issues. The former governor of Anambra State made a strong impression on the people of Borno, leaving a lasting impact on their lives.

After a successful trip to Borno State, Peter made his way to Port Harcourt for the South South Business Summit. The former governor’s presence at the summit was highly anticipated and well-received by fans and attendees. People took to social media to express their admiration for Peter’s work ethic and his tireless efforts in the pursuit of progress for the country.

In conclusion, Peter Obi’s busy weekend showed his commitment to the country and his dedication to making a positive impact. He demonstrated his passion for listening to the concerns of the people and finding solutions to their problems. With his leadership skills, his extensive experience, and his deep commitment to the people, Peter Obi is well-positioned to lead the country in the right direction.

