Your Disobedience To Supreme Court Order May Lead To Anarchy – Wike Fires Buhari

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike accused President Muhammadu Buhari of ignoring a Supreme Court ruling on Naira reform. Wike explained that the president’s insubordination to the Supreme Court’s ruling on old banknotes could lead to anarchy and violence across the country.

He made the statement on Friday at a flag rally of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for gubernatorial elections in the town of Ngo in the province’s Andoni municipality. The governor advised the president to respect the Supreme Court ruling, pointing out that there can be no democracy without the rule of law. Governor Wike opposed the naira conversion policy because it caused people hardship, arguing that the president should reconsider the policy. He said:

“I believe in a country that respects the rule of law. A president should respect the Supreme Court, and when he doesn’t respect the Supreme Court, he is talking about anarchy.

Accordingly, Rivers State University condemns the president’s position on the grounds that he has not respected the Supreme Court’s decision. “We want democracy, and there can be no democracy without the rule of law, so we don’t support candidates who support politics when people are suffering.” The policies you have to implement are there for the people and need to be weighed. “If your policies make people suffer, think twice.”

Recall that on Thursday, Buhari ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the expiry date of his old N200 notes until April 10. The president also said that all existing old He N1,000 and He N500 banknotes will be redeemable at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for 60 days and will be expelled at a certain point. Buhari issued the order despite a Supreme Court ruling that the old banknotes remain legal tender while lawsuits filed by some state governors are pending.

