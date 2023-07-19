Your Dedication To Service And Growth Continues To Inspire-Atiku Hails Peter Obi At 62nd Birthday

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 general election Atiku Abubakar has expressed his heartfelt wishes to his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi as he mark his 62nd birthday today

Atiku Abubakar who described Peter Obi as a respected leader took to his verified twitter handle on Wednesday to congratulate him

Peter Obi is a Nigerian businessman and politician who served as governor of Anambra from March to November 2006, February to May 2007, and June 2007 to March 2014. In May 2022, he became the Labour Party candidate for President of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election, after defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party

Atiku Abubakar statement reads: “Happy 62nd birthday to @PeterObi, a respected leader and distinguished former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Your dedication to service and growth continues to inspire. As you add another year today, I, on behalf of my family and team wish you many more years in good health and vitality

