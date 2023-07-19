NEWS

“Your Dedication to Service and Growth Continues to Inspire” – Atiku Abubakar to Peter Obi

Though Peter Obi said he would not be celebrating his birthday some days ago and urged those who want to give gift to take it motherless babies home, political leaders and well-meaning Nigerians both within and outside the country have taken out time to wish the presidential candidate of Labour Party well.

One of the those who celebrated his is Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party. Wishing him well through the post he made on his verified Twitter account, he described him as a man whose dedicated to service and growth keep inspiring others.

He wrote, “Happy 62nd birthday to @PeterObi, a respected leader and distinguished former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Your dedication to service and growth continues to inspire. As you add another year today, I, on behalf of my family and team wish you many more years in good health and vitality.”

Meanwhile Nigerians who commented his birthday wish have commended him for celebrating his political opponent.

