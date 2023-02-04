Your Comment On Northern Elders Irresponsible – Bafarawa Slams El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Attahiru Bafarawa, a former governor of Sokoto State, criticised Kaduna State’s Nasir El-Rufai for claiming that the North no longer had any elders.

This was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain’s response on Saturday to the governor of Kaduna’s remark in his BBC interview.

“On the subject of elders; there is nothing like elders, I am also an elder, and I will be 63 years old this 2023. So who are the elders in the North? The elders and kings of the North are those among us, the Northern governors. Age is not a reliable indicator of responsibility.

Bafarawa responded to the assertion by claiming that El-remark Rufai’s was irresponsible, insulting, and an insult to the Northern elders.

The former governor claimed that El-assertion Rufai’s that the governors are the elders and leaders of the Northern area was unsettling.

“He is talking about being 63; doesn’t he understand that there are still elders in the North?” asked Bafarawa. For us, it is clear that these remarks lack accountability.

“What is expected of him are statements that can lead to the growth of the North and the development of the country as a whole. His opinions lack being responsible and courteous.

If El-rhetoric Rufai’s of running for office and winning is what he meant by being responsible, then we have run for office and won before him.

