Your children and grandchildren will have no regret about us- Buhari says as he campaigns for Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday called for Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, noting that he has what it takes to rule the country. This came after a series of reports claiming that there is bad blood between Tinubu and Buhari over some comments the former governor of Lagos state made regarding the president. Premium Times gathered that Buhari was present during APC’s campaign rally in Nasarawa state. It was reported that the president campaigned vigorously for the former governor of Lagos state.

Buhari stated that he has known Tinubu for over 20 years and that he will continue to campaign for him no matter what people say. He claimed that the former governor of Lagos state is a choice that Nigerians won’t regret making because it will benefit their children and grandchildren to come.

Part of Buhari’s statement goes: “Your children and grandchildren will have no regret about us. They will be handed a banner, a banner without stain. I have known Bola Ahmed Tinubu for over 20 years and I will continue to campaign for him. God’s willing, we are winning the election.

Source: Premium Times

