Your Body Go Tell You”- Davido Tells Another Fan Who Plans To TREK From Taraba To Lagos To Meet Him

Prominent Nigerian musician, Davido, has taken to social media to express concern for a devoted fan who is embarking on an ambitious trek from Taraba to Lagos with the sole aim of meeting him. The incident unfolded when a Nigerian named Dami4reign, evidently an ardent follower of Davido, posted on Twitter about his audacious plan to walk a staggering 828 kilometers in order to meet the DMW boss. In his online post, Dami4reign called on fellow Nigerians to rally behind him and offer their support and well-wishes for his daring adventure. He wrote, “My name is Dami, I just started my journey from Taraba to Lagos, which is about 828km, to see @davido. Wish me luck and a safe journey, guys.”

Davido, visibly touched by the young man’s endeavor, responded to the post. He expressed his concern by stating that he would be the one feeling the strain of the long walk if he were to attempt such a journey. In Davido’s words, “With leg, it’s your body that will feel it.”

This exchange between Davido and his committed fan underscores the impact celebrities can have on their followers, as well as the deep emotional connections fans can feel towards their favorite artists. The dedicated fan’s determination to traverse such a vast distance to meet his idol highlights the power of music and the connections it can forge between artists and their admirers.

Check out the screenshot of their exchange below

