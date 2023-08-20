Your Best Friend Could Be Your Worst Enemy – Nasir El-Rufai

Days after the leadership of the Senate refused to confirm him as a minister, Nasir el-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, has shared cryptic message on his official twitter account, as reported by Dailypost.

On Sunday, El-Rufai shared the lyrics of Bob Marley’s “Who The Cap Fit.”

Part of the lyrics says, “In this world, some people treat each other unfairly. Your worst enemy could be your best friend, while someone you trust as a friend might become an enemy.”

Recall that the former governor was among the ministerial nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate. However, El-Rufai and two other nominees were not confirmed due to security reports. The situation has generated reaction from within and outside the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Although there were rumours that the former FCT Minister might have withdrawn from the race due to the delay, he has since remain silent about the matter.

