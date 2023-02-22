‘Your Action Hypocritical’ – Labour Party Slams Wike For Backing Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Labour Party has slammed Governor Wike for backing Bola Tinubu.

NewsOnline reports that Labour Party, LP in Rivers State has criticized Governor Nyesom Wike, over speculations about his support for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC Bola Tinubu.

National Vice Chairman, South South, Labour Party, Favour Reuben, during a briefing with newsmen in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said Wike’s actions and decisions were from a place of selfish interest.

ALSO: Governor Wike Perfects Plans To Flee Nigeria

Reuben stated that Governor Wike, who previously described the APC as cancer and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as malaria, should have rather looked for the cure to these deadly diseases, who he said is Peter Obi.

“We are hearing that our Governor (Wike, who few years back declared our state as a Christian State because he was running for election, has made a U-turn overnight and suddenly decided to form an alliance with Muslim – Muslim ticket because of his personal interest.

“The Wike we all know is not a coward that will surreptitiously ask his PDP followers to work for Tinubu of the APC without coming out openly, but if this is true, then we are in trouble and our PVCs should speak for us, being the only tool at our disposal to usher in a Government that will ameliorate our suffering, both at the State and Federal level.

“Secondly, our Governor (Wike) said APC is cancer, while PDP is malaria, so I will be expecting the Governor to look for the cure of these deadly diseases and the only cure is the Labour Party driven by Peter Gregory Obi, who has been tested and trusted in Governance.”

The South-South Vice Chairman of LP also said Governor Wike’s support for a man, whose region in the South has produced a president and is currently the Vice President of the country, questions his principle of equity, fairness and justice.

He challenged Wike to come out openly and tell the people his preferred presidential candidate.

“As a man, we know who Wike is. He should come out and tell Rivers people that the man we are supporting is Tinubu.

“He should not take it through the back door; we want him to come out openly.”

Related