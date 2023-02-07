This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Youngest Presidential Candidates For The 2023 General Elections

Many countries are familiar with having politicians who are over 50 years old contesting for president. Nigeria is not an exception.

However, in the 2023 presidential elections, INEC has received many young politicians under the age of 50 who have declared their interest in the position of president of Nigeria. According to the INEC’s final list of presidential candidates, here are the five youngest politicians vying for president in 2023:

One of the youngest presidential aspirants is Imumolen Irene Christopher, a 38-year-old Addo of Abaji, who is running for president under the Accord party. He’s a successful entrepreneurial tycoon and the owner of a big non-profit organization.

Another young politician, Kachikwu Dumebi, a 48-year-old entrepreneur, is vying for president under the African Democratic Congress (ADC). He’s a passionate politician and philanthropist.

Ojei Princess Chichi is the only female presidential candidate in the 2023 elections. She’s 44 years old and will be running under the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The national chairman of APM was initially the flag bearer for the party. He stepped aside for Princess Chichi and elected her to replace him. She has vowed to defeat Atiku, Tinubu, and Peter Obi.

Nnadi Charles Osita is 49 years old. He held some public offices before joining the APP to run for president of Nigeria.

Adenuga Sunday Oluwafemi of the Boot Party (BP) is 48 years old. He’s a successful businessman and a risk control expert seeking to take a seat in Aso Rock, Abuja.

Young politicians are likely to bring new ideas and innovative approaches to the table, which can help drive progress and growth in the country. They are often driven by a passion for change and a desire to make a positive impact.

This energy and enthusiasm can help revitalize the political landscape. With their familiarity with technology, young politicians can help introduce and promote the use of technology in the administration, making it more efficient and effective.

