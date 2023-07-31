You Won’t Regret Nominating Me – Wike Tells Tinubu.

Minister-designate, Barrister Nyesom Wike has promised the president of the federal Republic of Nigeria bola Ahmed tinubu of his loyalty if he becomes a Senator.

The former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike said President Bola Tinubu will not regret nominating him as a minister if confirmed.

Notably, the minister-designate, Nyesom Wike made the statement during his ministerial screening on the floor of The Senate on Monday 31st July, 2023.

The former Governor of Rivers State also boosted of infrastructural development while he was a minister.

Former governor of Rivers State, deconstructed to a flyover which was done by Julius Berger within four years.

He also said he never left his state during his second tenure and when he was leaving, women brought out their wrappers to say well done my son you have done well.

The Rivers State former Governor, Nyesom Wike, strongly assured the president of his loyalty.

