You Will Say ‘ Hakuna Matata ‘ When You See The Ministerial List Of The Nominee- Daniel Bwala

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala has advised those waiting for the ministerial list to calm down and wait for it to be out

It is no longer news that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu is yet to unveil his ministerial list since he assumed office. The president has gone as far appointing some crucial roles which involves the position of the Chief of staff, COF, the Secretary to the Government of the State, SSG, the National Security Advicer, NSA and has also performed an overhaul on the Chief of Staffs

The PDP Chieftain in a post that he put up on his verified Twitter page said that the list will surprise many people

He said people should wait for it to be out and not be in a hurry

Kindly read the full post he made on his Twitter page

What are your thoughts on this article?

Bodeblogs (

)