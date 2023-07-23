You Will Say ‘ Hakuna Matata ‘ When You See The Ministerial List Of The Nominee- Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, the PDP presidential campaign council’s spokesman, has urged supporters anticipating the release of the cabinet list to be calm and wait for it.

The fact that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not yet made public his list of ministers since taking office is no longer news. The post of Chief of Staff (COF), Secretary to the Government of the State (SSG), and National Security Advisor (NSA) are among the critical positions that the president has gone so far as to designate. The Chief of Staffs have also undergone an overhaul.

The list, according to The PDP Chieftain, would surprise a lot of people, he said in a tweet on his verified Twitter account.

According to him, people should be patient and wait for it to release.

