NEWS

You Will Say ‘ Hakuna Matata ‘ When You See The Ministerial List Of The Nominee- Daniel Bwala

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 39 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

Daniel Bwala, the PDP presidential campaign council’s spokesman, has urged supporters anticipating the release of the cabinet list to be calm and wait for it.

The fact that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not yet made public his list of ministers since taking office is no longer news. The post of Chief of Staff (COF), Secretary to the Government of the State (SSG), and National Security Advisor (NSA) are among the critical positions that the president has gone so far as to designate. The Chief of Staffs have also undergone an overhaul.

The list, according to The PDP Chieftain, would surprise a lot of people, he said in a tweet on his verified Twitter account.

According to him, people should be patient and wait for it to release.

Please take the time to read his whole message on his Twitter profile.

What are your thoughts on this article? Please like share and comment let’s have your opinions.

Mercy200 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 39 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu Is Already Going Abroad To Represent The Country, How Are You Going To Remove Him Now?-Pearse

11 seconds ago

25% FCT: ‘Nigerians Want To See A Judiciary Who Will Decide Who Indeed Won The Election’ – Chris Nwaokobia

11 mins ago

Presidency Reveals Why The Vice President, Kashim Shettima Travelled Out Of The Country Today

13 mins ago

‘There Are Two Reasons Why We Now Believe Peter Obi Will Win At The Tribunal’ – Prof Nwaokobia

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button