You Will Praise Tinubu When You Watch Video Of The Situation Of Chad And Cameroon Border – Omatseye

Sam Omatseye, the chairman of The Nation newspaper editorial board and a columnist with the newspaper, in a post on his verified Twitter account alleged that those criticizing petrol subsidy removal will praise Tinubu when they watch the video on the current situation of the border between Nigeria, Chad, and Cameroon after President Tinubu removed petrol subsidy. In his post, he shared a video showing an abounded drum which was formally used to smuggle petrol from Nigeria.

The chairman of The Nation newspaper editorial board alleged those criticizing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should see how this action from him has been able to cub oil theft in Nigeria. Leaving smugglers with no option but to abandon the drum at the border. However, Omatseye strongly believes that if President Tinubu didn’t end petrol subsidy, then smugglers would have continued to take advantage of Nigeria’s cheap pump price.

He said, “This is the border between Cameroon, Chad and Nigeria, called “Custody”. Do you see these jerry cans and drums? They were used to bring black market fuel from Nigeria. Now that subsidy has been removed, they have become useless and abandoned. This is replicated in Marwa, Garus, Gidar. These are Nigeria’s subsidies. The size of the field is over 100 hectares, and filled with jerry cans and drums. We support Tinubu. Subsidy should never be returned. These things represent Nigeria’s hospitals, roads, and infrastructure.”

To watch the video.

