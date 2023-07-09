NEWS

You Will Never See Names Of Twitter Tigers Whose Job Is To Troll People When BAT Drops His List-Bwa

Daniel Bwala, One of the spokespersons of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council and a member of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that names of people, most especially from the rulling party, whose job is to troll others online, won’t be on the ministerial list of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when it finally drops

The PDP chieftain threw a jibe at some members of the ruling party with a post that he shared on his official Twitter page on Sunday

In his post, he said that when the list is finally released, names of those who have turned themselves into Twitter Tigers will never appear

Stating his reason, He said those who make themselves attack dogs for politicians are almost never valued by the politicians when they settle to do business

See the post that he made on his official Twitter page here

What do you have to say about this post

