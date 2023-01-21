This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

’You Will Have Access To The Stadium Two Days Before The Campaign Rally’ – Wike Reply Atiku

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has allegedly reacted to the presidential campaign rally of the presidential candidate of the people’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar says the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium will be open to Atiku to conduct his campaign.

He further added that they have no right to go into the stadium until two days before the presidential campaign, the campaign rally which has been fixed to hold on February 11th has been approved by the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Governor Wike, said, “Let me also use this oppor­tunity to warn Abiye Sekibo. We have made approval for your pres­idential candidate to use Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, on Febru­ary 11th. You have no right to be­gin to go to the stadium now. We cannot give you access to the sta­dium now. We can only give you access to the stadium two days before the occasion for you to prepare”.

“Nobody gave you one month. So, if you dare it again, to go and force yourself into the stadium, I will cancel the approval with immediate effect Dare it again, I will cancel it Heaven will not fall. In fact, if heaven falls now, we will be happy that it was in our time heaven came down”.

What are your thoughts on governor Wike’s reply to Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign rally?

