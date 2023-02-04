You Will Be Surprised, Peter Obi Is Now A Major Candidate In Kaduna, Benue, Taraba, Others–Babachir

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former General Secretary of the Federal Government (SGF) Babachir David Lawal said Labor Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi would win 50% of the votes cast in the north. The former SGF was responding to comments by Kaduna State Governor Nasir El, who was downplaying Mr. Rufai’s chances against Mr. Obi in the upcoming presidential election.

In an interview with his channel television on Friday, Lawal said the LP candidate is drawing massive support in the unexpected Northern Territories, stressing that Obi’s growing popularity will shock critics. According to the former All Progressive Congress (APC) leader, Peter Obi has led the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the states of Adamawa, Taraba, Plateau, Benue, and Kaduna.

He said: “What’s changed on the Labor side is an area Labor didn’t expect to thrive.” They gallop. It’s so powerful that I can’t hold it back. “When the 2023 election season began, while calculating what would happen, Peter Obi was off the map and the race between the APC and PDP was expected to be a straight one.”

“Out of nowhere came Peter Obi, followed by Rabiu Kwankwaso.” The whole permutation changed. “Unfortunately, the APC and his two parties in the PDP do not have the capacity to take this dynamic into account.” As you speak, Peter Obi has run PDPs in Adamawa, Taraba, Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, and many other northern states. “Previously, the calculations had him targeting 25%, but now in most states in the north, he is targeting 55–70%.”

