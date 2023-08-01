You want to tell me with floating of naira, subsidy removal, It’s 500bn that will bring change-Maho

Dr Austin Maho, Editor-in-Chief, Daybreak paper, said that who will tell him that with floating of Naira, subsidy removal, it’s 500 billion naira that will bring change.

Dr Austin Maho made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when he was reacting to President Tinubu’s speech to Nigerians yesterday.

Dr Maho said that Tinubu’s speech yesterday was lacking substance and that it is full of soundbite. He said that he would have expected President Tinubu having said he want to talk about economy to address the issue of corruption.

He said the 500 billion naira intervention that Tinubu is talking about as palliative is a drop in the ocean and won’t solve any problem Nigeria, because the previous administration of Buhari spent more than that and nothing changes.

Dr Maho said that Emefiele under Buhari administration said that they spent 12.65 billion only on agriculture between February to March this year. He said with that nothing changes in the economy that fuel subsidy was still on.

“And you(Tinubu) want to tell me with the floating of naira, subsidy removal, it is 500 billion naira that could bring about any change for a country of 200 million people”

