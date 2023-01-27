You Saw Atiku Saying He’ll Deal With Me; He hasn’t Won, He’s Saying He’ll Deal With Some People—Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, observed Atiku and his crew during the PDP campaign event in Gokana local government, listening to them promise to deal with him after they won while emphasizing that they had no power over him. He stated that Atiku has not won and he is saying he will deal with some people.

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, wants to use his position of power to punish the residents of Rivers State, according to Wike, who also claimed that God will prevent him from winning.

According to him, “Some of you saw him (Atiku) on YouTube, saying he will deal with me when he wins. He won’t win. He has not won; he’s saying he will deal with some people, but God will not allow him because he wants to use power to punish people. God will not allow him. I’ve told them to try.”

