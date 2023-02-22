This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

You said you hold no grudge against Tinubu but you supported Lawan during primary- Onoh to Kalu

According to a news that was published by the Vanguard Newspaper online yesterday evening, it was reported that the South-East spokesman of the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, Dr. Josef Onoh, has said that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a double-face politician who is insincere in his afterthought support for the Tinubu presidency.

Recall that two days ago, the Chief Whip of the Senate, said that he was not supporting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu because, Tinubu was good to him in time past, despite the fact that he (Kalu), openly rooted for Ahmad Lawan’s presidency before Tinubu defeated Lawan at the primaries.

While Josef Onoh was talking about this yesterday, he said Kalu, claimed that while two of his children were still going to secondary school in Lagos State, they lived with Tinubu’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at their Marina home, for over three years and even when Kalu relocated back to Abia State, his children were still living in the Marina Government House with the Tinubu family but yet, Kalu openly endorsed Ahmad Lawan for APC’s Presidential ticket last year, before Lawan lost the ticket to Tinubu.

He said, “You said you hold no grudge against Tinubu but you supported Lawan during primary. Is it not safe to say that only someone with personal and selfish interest or grudge can support another person against the family that showed him love and support for over 30 years ? Onoh chuckled.”

Content created and supplied by: Mediateehem (via 50minds

News )

#hold #grudge #Tinubu #supported #Lawan #primary #Onoh #KaluYou said you hold no grudge against Tinubu but you supported Lawan during primary- Onoh to Kalu Publish on 2023-02-22 06:36:13