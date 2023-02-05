You removed the old currency but can’t provide Nigerians with the new one – Gov. Wike Drags CBN

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

River State governor, Nyesom Wike has kicked against the scarcity of the new currency, as he said that the persons who initiated the idea advised President Buhari wrongly.

The governor made the statement during River State’s PDP campaign in Opobo Nkoro community. He said CBN removed the old currency but can’t provide Nigerians with the new one. And the scarcity of the new currency has made it difficult for people to buy petrol and things to eat.

During the event, he also said politicians who are supporting what CBN didn’t shouldn’t be voted for.

Going further he said, it isn’t possible that the change of the currency is targeted to fight corruption, as the president can’t fight corruption within the three months remaining for him in the office.

However, he said the CBN policy is targeted to triggered unrest among citizens so to support interim government.

