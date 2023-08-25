You Remain A Champion – Uzor Kalu Says As Tobi Amusan Lose 100m Hurdles World Title To A Jamaican

The former Governor of Abia State and federal lawmaker representing Abia North senatorial district in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has reacted after Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan lost the 100m hurdles World Title to a Jamaican.

Defending champion, Tobi Amusan, missed the podium in the 100m hurdles finals of the World Athletics Championships. She finished 6th in a time of 12.62 seconds.

Reacting on his verified Facebook page, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said; “Emanating from a psychological rattling controversy and planted distraction is enough win for you and we Nigerians. Many would have quit but you not only participated but glowingly scalded through the rounds to the finals, that alone is a BIG win itself.”

You remain a CHAMPION and the Queen of the Tracks. Paris 2024 Olympics is yours for the taking Congratulations Tobi Amusan and to the winner, Jamaica's Danielle Williams who won the title.

