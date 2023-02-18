‘You Redesigned Naira And Now It’s Affecting Your Regime’- Kenneth Okonkwo Drags APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular Nigerian actor and a strong supporter of the Labour Party (LP), presidential candidate, Kenneth Okonkwo has revealed that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), made the policy for redesigning the new Naira notes, and in turn, they are insisting on the federal government to extend the deadline for the expiration of the old Naira notes. Recall that President, Muhammadu Buhari is a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress, and Buhari and the governor of the central bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefele made the policy for the redesign of Naira notes.

Kenneth disclosed this on his tweet account where he shared a photo of President Muhammadu Buhari making a speech. He alleged that some members of the All Progressives Congress are the ones who took the president to court regarding the new Naira notes and in turn refused to obey court orders.

He said, “The All Progressive Congress is the Party that made the Naira redesign policy. The All Progressive Congress is the Party that asked for the extension of the deadline. The All Progressive Congress is the Party that went to Court to challenge the policy. The All Progressive Congress is the Party that did not obey court orders. The All Progressive Congress is the Party that is rebelling against the President of Nigeria for the policy.”

