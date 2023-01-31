You Now Say We Should Not Vote For Those Who Are Old, When You Supported Atiku In 2019-Keyamo To Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo may have thrown light on the issue of age which some Nigerians, including the presidential candidate of the labour party, Peter Obi has commented ahead of the presidential election.

Festus Keyamo, according to his verified social media handle quoted what Peter Obi said in 2019, while he was campaigning for Atiku Abubakar to become the president that age has nothing to do with governance.

However, the minister who made this known claimed that the same person who was of such opinion back then in 2019 when he was the running mate with Atiku is now urging Nigerians not to vote for any old candidate.

He said that such act from the former Anambra governor could be regarded as a hypocritical one if he was now against what he had once believed.

In his words…”The only thing I can tell you is that issue of governance has nothing to do with age’! Peter Obi in 2019 when campaigning for Atiku. In 2023, he says don’t vote for the older candidates. Now, we see some of those who seek to govern this country are the worst hypocrites around”

One will not be wrong to say that some Nigerians have continued to demand for a president who would be young, as opposed to what the nation has had in the past.

