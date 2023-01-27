You No Go Win, God Won’t Let You Win The Presidency – Wike To Atiku.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has described as empty the threat by some politicians to deal with him when they eventually win the 2023 presidential election. Those plotting to deal with me, “You No Go Win,” God won’t let you win the presidency,” said Governor Wike.

According to him, when they said they would deal with some people when they win, “you never win now; you’re not going to win.” You’re not a winner; you never win. Did you say you deal with some people when you never win? Do you think God will agree with you? There is no way God is going to agree with you. If he comes because he wants to use the power to punish people, what’s up? Look at this way to punish us, and when they say they will punish people, they have never been born in this country; nobody born in this country is going to destroy us. “I dare them, I dare them, let them try,” he stated.

He further stated, “And all this your brother that is staying in Abuja, tell them to remain there; they are our ambassadors that are remaining there; when we want them back, they will come back,” and I must tell you, I’m impressed with what we have seen. Yeah, that means broken as what simplifies.

In addition, he stated that in the 2023 presidential elections, there must be neither police nor army, and that we citizens must use our power, which is our PVC.

