‘You Need Somebody Tough Around In Abuja But Wike Should Tread With Caution’ – Sen Kabiru Gaya

A Former Senator representing Kano Central Kabiru Gaya has advised the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike to tread with caution in Abuja. He said in an interview with Channels TV news that the operation in the FCT is different from when Wike was governor of Rivers State. Although he acknowledged that the FCT needs tough leadership but he noted that the minister has to weigh every decision he takes due to the diversity of the people living in the FCT.

He said, ”You can see what President Tinubu has done now, he got some people from other political parties. Wike is from PDP and some others are from PDP and they are working. Wike has started making his usual noise in Abuja and people are scared. You need somebody tough around in Abuja but Wike should tread with caution. He was a governor of one state, this is a governor of Nigeria. Abuja is Nigeria, every tribe is there. So whatever decision he’s taking, he should weigh the pros and cons of those decisions.”

