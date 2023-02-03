NEWS

‘You Must Win Rivers State If You Want To Become Nigeria’s President’ – Wike Tells Atiku

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 28 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has alleged that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar needs the support of the Rivers State people if he want to win the 2023 election. Wike who was speaking during the PDP campaign today alleged that they have been quite understanding with the PDP leadership and that they have refused to work against the party despite all the attraction from the outside. 

He stated clearly that what the G5 governors are demanding for is that the Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should tell the people of Rivers State what they are going to benefit from him if he wins the Presidency. And that the leadership position of the South in the party should be defined. 

He said, ”Whether you [Atiku] like it or not, you must win Rivers state if you want to become Nigeria’s President. If you claim that you don’t need Rivers state, you will fail and when they claim to succeed without us, they will fail. All we need is the people’s assurance. 

I have no problem with our Presidential candidate. All I’m saying is what is the interest of Rivers people? What is the interest of the South-South and the South?.”

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Oxygen (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 28 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Naira Redesign Won’t Fight Corruption-Wike, Gunmen kill policeman In Anambra

3 mins ago

Go & Ask Anyone In Anambra If Peter Obi Built Any Major Road Or Hospital While He Was Governor– Adams Oshiomhole

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: 2023 Presidency; APC Plans To Disrupt Election-PDP, Jonathan, Others To Attend Mbazulike Amechi’s Tribute

19 mins ago

‘They Want To Turn Us Into Slaves But We Are Saying No That It Is The Yoruba People’s Turn’ – Tinubu

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button