‘You Must Win Rivers State If You Want To Become Nigeria’s President’ – Wike Tells Atiku

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has alleged that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar needs the support of the Rivers State people if he want to win the 2023 election. Wike who was speaking during the PDP campaign today alleged that they have been quite understanding with the PDP leadership and that they have refused to work against the party despite all the attraction from the outside.

He stated clearly that what the G5 governors are demanding for is that the Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should tell the people of Rivers State what they are going to benefit from him if he wins the Presidency. And that the leadership position of the South in the party should be defined.

He said, ”Whether you [Atiku] like it or not, you must win Rivers state if you want to become Nigeria’s President. If you claim that you don’t need Rivers state, you will fail and when they claim to succeed without us, they will fail. All we need is the people’s assurance.

I have no problem with our Presidential candidate. All I’m saying is what is the interest of Rivers people? What is the interest of the South-South and the South?.”

