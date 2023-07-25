You Must Treat The Word Of God As You Would Medicine—Joyce Meyer

Pastor Joyce Meyer, the founder and presiding Pastor of America based Joyce Meyer Ministries has shared the video of a message she delivered on the real key to change on her official Facebook page.

According to the cleric, she has revealed in her words, from 0:01 of the video that, the real key to change is studying the word in the area where you are having a problem. According to the cleric, she has revealed in her words from 0:09 to 0:52 of the video that, as a believer, you must treat the word of God as you would medicine. As revealed by the cleric, the way we see the word of God should be as it is obtainable in the right prescriptions of drugs for ailments or diseases associated with it. So also is the word of God.

As shared by the cleric, when you have cough, you are not expected to take aspirin rather, you are to take the right prescriptions which are fought medicine. As people, we already know what to take to heal our physical body when sick but, it seems like spiritually, we can be having problems. As much as so many people do sometimes think they could just pick up the word of God and take any portion of it and make it work for them; as revealed by the cleric, it doesn’t work that way.

According to the cleric, the word has the power in it to change us but, we must understand the word and use it for what purpose they serve. According to the cleric, if you are an impatient person, during a Bible study on prosperity and success, it is not going to help you on patience. But, the word has to go alongside the various problems they are meant to seek and solve.

