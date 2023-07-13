You must render account of election funds, S/East APC youths tell party leaders in Anambra

The youths of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the South East have demanded proper account of how the funds made available for the 2021 governorship and the 2023 presidential elections were spent in Anambra State, saying doing so is the only way forward for peace to reign in the party.

Vanguard report that, The youths, under the aegis of South East APC Young Progressives Forum, in a press statement in Awka, said while it welcomes the planned July 15 APC stakeholders meeting in the state, those who handled the campaign funds for the two elections should tell the people how the millions of naira were spent.

The disputed monies from the APC’s 2022 National Convention/Presidential Primary, which, according to the young, have been the focus of numerous issues that many of the officials involved have failed to satisfactorily explain to party stakeholders, also needed to be accounted for.

Vanguard report that, Pascal Candle, the national convener of the South East APC Young Progressives Forum, the APC national chairman, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Chief of Staff to the President, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who is the chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, and others, believed that rendering the accounts is an essential step towards achieving genuine reconciliation and healing for the APC in Anambra State.

“We conducted a deep soul-searching and opinion-sampling of party members from across different strata in Anambra State, and we discovered that the unresolved controversies from the 2021 governorship election campaign handling, 2022 APC Presidential primary funds, and the just concluded 2023 presidential campaign fund controversies were basically the major issues on the lips of party members and which is bringing so much division in the party,” said Candle.

We came to the conclusion that the party must tackle these outstanding issues in order to avoid having its efforts at reconstruction resemble a home built on quicksand that will crumble at the first indication of tremor.

