You Must Need Rivers State, If You Don’t Need Rivers State, You Must Fail-Nyesom Wike Tackles Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The executive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has alleged that a cabal in the presidency is backing the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The outspoken Governor made this known today few days after the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai confirmed that some elements in the Aso Rock are against the presidential ambition of the former Governor of Lagos State and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nyesom Wike during a PDP campaign rally for Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State stated that the former Vice President and his supporters have been given assurance adding that the forthcoming election is not going to be based on cabal assurance.

He added; “Whether you like it or not, you must need Rivers state. If you don’t need Rivers State you must fail. If you say you don’t want us, you’ll fail. There is no two ways about it.”

Source – The Vanguard paper Verified Facebook Page

OgbeniPOG (

)