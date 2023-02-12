You must be dreaming to think that Wike and I will back Tinubu’s presidential ambition – Jonah Jang

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Janah Jang, a former governor of Plateau State and a member of the PDP Integrity Group, has criticized Governor Simon Lalong, the director-general general of the All Progressives Congress, for his recent assertions that the G-5 governors, led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, are covertly supporting Tinubu.

The former governor referred to Lalong as a daydreamer in a statement that was signed by his media consultant, Clinton Garuba. He claims that rather than having issues with Atiku Abubakar personally, they have issues with the system that produced him as the PDP’s presidential candidate.

“It is an apparent sign that Lalong is fantasizing to imagine that the G5 PDP governors and friends, including former Governor Jang, are backing Tinubu,” one section of the statement stated. They have stated time and time again that they do not have issues with Atiku Abubakar himself but rather with the method used to promote him. You must be dreaming to think that Wike and I will back Tinubu’s presidential ambition. Although the integrity group has differences with the PDP, their decision to stop supporting Atiku’s campaign in no way implies that they are endorsing the APC candidate. Just Lalong and his fellow dreamers have this opinion.

