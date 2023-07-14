You may have the power to beat your wife but you do not have the authority- F. Oluoma Chinenye

Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John, a clergyman from the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja in Nigeria, possesses multiple roles as an anointed Preacher, Teacher, Counselor, and Musician.

During a recent speech, the clergyman addressed the issue of domestic violence, particularly focusing on men’s power and authority in relationships. He emphasized that while men may possess the power to physically harm their wives, it does not grant them the authority to do so. In fact, he argued that misusing this power can lead men into spiritual bondage, highlighting the negative consequences of mistreating and physically abusing one’s spouse.

The cleric elaborated on three significant reasons why men should refrain from resorting to violence against their wives. Firstly, he stressed that men lack the authority to exercise this power. Secondly, he highlighted the special status of women in the eyes of God, emphasizing their spiritual privileges and rights. Lastly, he drew attention to the biblical warnings against mistreating widows, orphans, and strangers, emphasizing that certain actions may be forgiven for women but not for men.

“On this note, One of the major reasons you should not beat your wife is that you have the power but you don’t have the authority. Secondly, women are special to God. And thirdly, they have spiritual privileges and rights with God. This is to tell you that There is something about women that touches God. And That is why we were warned not to maltreat widows, orphans, and strangers in the Bible. This is because There are things women will do that God will overlook. But if men try that, they will face consequences for their actions”.

To support his claims, the clergyman referred to the story of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. He pointed out that when Satan tempted Eve to eat the forbidden fruit, God remained silent. However, when Adam succumbed to the same temptation and partook of the fruit, God spoke out and issued immediate judgment.

Through his discourse, Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John underscored the importance of recognizing the limitations of power and authority in relationships. He highlighted the unique significance of women in God’s eyes and urged men to treat them with care and respect, emphasizing the potential consequences that men may face for their actions.

Video ,start from 20 seconds

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)