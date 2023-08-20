You May Get To Heaven And Be Surprised That God Is A Woman – Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries International sends an important message to women a recent video shared to the public.

According to him, “Women, please don’t allow people look down on your gender. Whenever they want to epitomize and display weakness, they call women. They always try to epitomize women with weakness which is why people will fondly say, “Why are you walking like a woman; why are you crying like a woman.”

He then said, “You may get to heaven and be surprised that God is a woman, because every character of the Holy Spirit sounds feminine. Don’t let anyone look down on you. Women are taking over nations and territories. You can be a female and feed males. Don’t look down on your gender you are the image and likeness of God.”

Further he said, “A woman called Kathryn Kulman shook her world and generation and many others. God knows why he made you a woman, he wants you to stand out. Where is the Deborah generation? Where is the generation of people that will take over their world and will stand firm and say, “I am in the image of God.”

