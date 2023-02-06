You Manipulated The Constitution Of Your Party To Make You Qualified- Ayo Adebanjo Tackles Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere has accused the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar of manipulating the constitution of the party in order for him to be qualified to run for office in the 2023 presidential elections.

Speaking in an interview with Arise , the southern elder statesman who lambasted Bola Tinubu for running for the office of president when the south west has had its own share, claimed Atiku Abubakar contravened the provisions of the PDP constitution when he contested the party’s primaries at a time a northerner, Iyorchia Ayu was the party chairman.

He said the constitution of the party stated that when the chairmanship position is zoned to the north, the party’s presidential ticket ought to have gone to the south.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo said “on the basis of rotation, the south west has had its own share and that’s my grievance against Jagaban beside other factors. The Yorubas don’t cheat people. When Obasanjo ran, it went to Yar’Adua, after Yar’Adua it came back to the south, went to Jonathan. After Jonathan, it went to Buhari, after Buhari now, it should come to the south.

“If there is no conspiracy against the south east, why is it that the two parties don’t choose anybody from the southeast? Atiku Abubakar who says he is unifier, you are a unifier but you manipulated the constitution of your party in order to make you qualified. Under your constitution, your party says, president in the north, chairman in the south, chairman in the south, president in the north.”

