You let the kidnappers catch me, and now you want me to vote for you- Woman laments

The North West part of Nigeria has been faced with incessant killings and kidnappings by terrorist groups wreaking havoc on innocent people. Thousands of people have lost their lives and properties worth millions have been destroyed over the years by terrorist attacks. BBC Hausa posted an interview it had with some of the victims of terrorist attacks. One of the victims they interviewed, Aisha Mama explained that she had to leave her home because of the rate of attacks her village was facing. She explained that she is from Bakiyawwa village in Katsina state where their main source of income is farming.

One of the victims, Zahraddeen Musa explained that he gave the kidnappers a lot of money when they abducted some of his family members. Another victim named Maria vowed not to vote for some politicians because of the hardship they are facing in their village. According to Maria, she was chosen by President Muhammadu Buhari in the past, but this time, she won’t be supporting any politician again.

Maria said: “You let the kidnappers catch me, and now you want me to vote for you. I called people to vote for Buhari, hoping that he would put an end to the problems being faced, but now I won’t follow him again. My daughter, Aisha Mama ran away and left her husband in Dangayya village because of the number of attacks on their farms at night.”

People from Bakiyawwa village have promised to only vote for a candidate who they believe is capable of bringing an end to their sufferings.

Source: BBC Hausa

