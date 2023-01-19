NEWS

You Left Anambra In Ruins And Go To Lagos— Kogi Deputy Governor Tells Peter Obi

Chief Edward David Onaja, the deputy governor of Kogi State, recently addressed the people of Ogugu Area in Olamaboro Local Government on the upcoming 2023 presidential elections. He posed the following question: “Why would the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, leave his state, Anambra, if it is truly developed and moved to Lagos?”

He went on to remark that it was shameful that the LP presidential candidate had abandoned the state he was meant to build in favor of one built by a different co-governor. Edwin David, speaking on behalf of the APC, claimed that Obi’s new home state of Lagos had benefited from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership.

According to chief Edwin, Peter Obi is a shame for abandoning the backwards city of Onitsha in Anambra State for the prosperous state of Lagos under Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

