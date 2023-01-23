You Lack Character, Raising False Allegations Against Tinubu – APC Fires Atiku, PDP

The Presidential Electoral Council (PCC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of making false accusations against presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. APC has responded to the PDP PCC’s call to his EFCC, DSS, police, NDLEA, and AGF by arresting and indicting the former governor of Lagos State on charges of fraud and drug trafficking.

In a statement on Sunday, APC-C media and public affairs director Bayo Onanuga said his PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar was ineligible for the presidency. He said Atiku and his PDP are still in shock over the bomb announced last week by the APC PCC.

According to him, Atiku and his PDP party worked in vain to deflect and cover up their series of “artificial” arguments. Onanuga said, “Atiku and the PDP’s latest chapter in comedy is a rehash of old tales and fables that have no basis in fact or reality against our candidates.” “Our position remains that Atiku Abubakar lacks character as the president of Nigeria.” He is unfit to lead our country because he is an easy target for compromises against our national interests. “Atiku has demonstrated by his actions and words that he cannot be trusted to manage Nigeria’s resources.”

Content created and supplied by: vic_trends

