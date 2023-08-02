“You labelled opponents as wild dogs “Sen Mwadkwon tackles Dele Alake during Ministerial Screening

According to a report by the Channels online newspaper earlier today, Senator Simon Mwadkwon, lawmaker, Plateau North senatorial district, tackled President Tinubu’s spokesperson, Dele Alake during the ministerial screening that he labelled the political opponents as “Wild dogs”

Recall that Dele Alake is one of the 28 ministerial nominees by President Tinubu. He appeared in the Senate today for his screening.

However, during the screening, Senator Simon Mwadkwon tackled Dele Alake that he tagged supporters of a particular presidential candidate as “wild dogs” during the last presidential election.

“Seated as senators here, the issue of our political parties is secondary; we are senators of the federal republic of Nigeria. I am saying this because of the question I want to ask you…My question is that, I heard you sir, you said as a writer or as a journalist, you are an image maker, you speak out of inspiration and conviction, you talked about social media. I have read on social media your statement concerning other political party during the last election.

” I read a statement where you labelled supporters of a particular presidential candidate as “wild dogs” have you come across that statement, are you aware of it, did you say that”

Godswill Akpabio urged Senator Mwadkwon that he should avoid campaign issues, saying, “campaign is over”. Akpabio then said that Mwadkwon should move to another question.

