You Know The Man Tinubu, With Due Respect, Came From The Street; He Didn’t Come From The Barracks – Adewola Adebayo

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) nominee for president in the February 25 election, criticized last week’s protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s removal of the gasoline subsidy as being pointless. This, he claimed, was the result of Nigerians being aware of Tinubu’s campaign vow to remove fuel subsidies if he were elected president and choosing to vote for him anyhow.

In this interview, he discusses a variety of topics, including the protests, the president’s proposed consolation prizes for Nigerians, his pledge to open the Port Harcourt refinery by December, the Dangote Refinery, and the senate’s scrutiny of ministerial nominees.

Would you feel it is good for the country because, unlike before, labor had direct communication with President Tinubu regarding the protest? Do you believe that the populace should have faith in both the government and labor?

Every government has a unique approach or way of communicating with or engaging to stakeholders. Some might be doing it while watching television. Some might be performing it at the most advanced or intermediate levels. Some people engage continuously. Without involving stakeholders and soliciting feedback, you cannot rule in a democratic setting. One approach to doing it is what the government has done. That is Tinubu fashion. You are aware that, with all due respect, the man Tinubu did not come from the barracks but rather from the street.

