You Know Most Times, I Have Referred To APC As A Congregation Of Strange Bird Fellows- Bode George

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Olabode George, has described the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as a congregation of strange bird fellows, noting that there is no unity in the party.

The PDP Chieftain made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television, as he was reacting to the rejection of 17 Commissioner nominees by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Speaking further, Mr Bode George made it known that rejection of these Commissioner nominees shows that the party is not united, noting that the executive members of the party ought to have met before forwarding the names to the House of Assembly.

Bode George said: “You know most times, I have referred to APC as congregation of strange bird fellows. You control the Assembly, the executive (governor) is also a member of the party, there are older members, the fathers of the party. I hope so, then we have the executive members of the party, before you go and start forwarding nomination for commissionership you would have sat down as a committee with the governor and Deputy and elders to nominate people from various corners of the state.”

Furthermore, he noted that the Lagos State House of Assembly members shouldn’t have disgrace themselves by saying that they are rejecting 17 Commissioner nominees, who were nominated by the Lagos State governor, who is the leader of the party in Lagos State.

In addition, he noted that he also learnt that a group led by one professor protested against the names nominated by the Lagos State governor, thereby urging those involved not to bring religion into the management of our state affairs.

